Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.52. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

