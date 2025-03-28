Sei Investments Co. Sells 96,233 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,729 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.