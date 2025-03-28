Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,012 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of American Healthcare REIT worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $437,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.