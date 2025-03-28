Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,297 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.60% of GMS worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

