Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $196.95 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

