Sei Investments Co. Has $18.96 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Five Below worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Five Below by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,094.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

