Sei Investments Co. Has $18.71 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 183,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

