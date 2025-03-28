Sei Investments Co. Has $17.90 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 4.44% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

