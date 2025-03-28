Sei Investments Co. Buys 72,220 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FOX by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $50.73 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

