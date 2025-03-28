Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Air Lease worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 389,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Air Lease by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 799,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,189 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.2 %

AL opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

