Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,752 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of CSW Industrials worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $296.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.00 and its 200-day moving average is $358.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $226.05 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,514.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

