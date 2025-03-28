Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,338 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of SM Energy worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.