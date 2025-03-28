Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Miller Industries worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 395,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

Miller Industries Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

