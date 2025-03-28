Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 36,478 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,478 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.19% of SolarWinds worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

