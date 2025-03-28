Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

