Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

VC opened at $79.77 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

