Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,181 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.44% of Viant Technology worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $254,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $267,967.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,786.24. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a P/E ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

