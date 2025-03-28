Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,195 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.43% of Bioventus worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 246,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $744.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,172.40. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,161 shares of company stock valued at $436,364 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.