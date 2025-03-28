SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 503.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 4,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
