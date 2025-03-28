SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 503.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 4,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

