Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 495.50 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 500.20 ($6.48). 462,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 468,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.54).

Scottish American Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.39.

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scottish American Investment had a net margin of 115.71% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

