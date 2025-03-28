Scott B. Flaherty Sells 1,539 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,686.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

