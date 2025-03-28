Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,780.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

