Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,677,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

