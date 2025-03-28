Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes $370,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.