Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $283,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Clorox Stock Up 1.9 %

Clorox stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

