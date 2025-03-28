Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys New Shares in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. owned about 0.17% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

