Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 129,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

