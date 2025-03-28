Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires Shares of 800 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $324.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

