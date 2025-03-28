Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires Shares of 700 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,570,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.6 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

