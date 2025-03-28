Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires Shares of 1,650 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835,546 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 520,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,494,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 445,910 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 978,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 516,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.