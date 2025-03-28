Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $268.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $306.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

