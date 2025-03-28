Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Xylem by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 77,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

