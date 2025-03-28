Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.36. 281,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$22.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.15.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.