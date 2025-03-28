Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Saputo Trading Down 2.9 %

About Saputo

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.36. 281,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$22.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.15.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

