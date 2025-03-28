RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 9.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,927,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 609,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 93,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $240.12. The company has a market cap of $694.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

