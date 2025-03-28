Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,072.95. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile



Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

