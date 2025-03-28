Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,072.95. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

