RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.4% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

