Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 172,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 68,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company’s mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity.

