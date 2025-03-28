Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.12. 2,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 million and a P/E ratio of 26.36.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.
