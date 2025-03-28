Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies stock opened at $592.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

