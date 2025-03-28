& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 43,712 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,990,406.18. This trade represents a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.68 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $55,326,000. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $3,027,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

