Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,512,169. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.