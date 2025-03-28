Robert Meese Sells 5,351 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $1,712,427.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,820,276.10. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Duolingo Trading Up 0.5 %
Duolingo stock opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.38.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
