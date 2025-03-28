Robert Meese Sells 5,351 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $1,712,427.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,820,276.10. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.5 %

Duolingo stock opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.38.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

