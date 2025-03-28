Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,549,000. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,245,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,013,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
