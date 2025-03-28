Rickard David Vernon Sells 23,253 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Rickard David Vernon sold 23,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$31,856.61.
Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
About Arizona Metals
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Metals
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.