Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
