REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.20. 140,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 106,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $1.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $15.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.19%.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 million and a PE ratio of 37.30.

Institutional Trading of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

