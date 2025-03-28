Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genelux FY2024 Earnings

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.41. Genelux has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 52,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genelux by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

