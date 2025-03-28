Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Company Profile
