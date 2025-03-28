Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Rand Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RAND stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 154.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

