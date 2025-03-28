Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,432 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

